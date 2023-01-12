Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people are behind bars in Mountain Home after the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive infant.

On January 5th. the Mountain Home P.D. and Elmore County ambulance responded to a residence for a report of an unresponsive infant.

After efforts were made to resuscitate the infant, the baby was transported to a local hospital and declared deceased.

After investigation, the two adults in the home were taken into custody.

The case is ongoing, and the police department will not comment on the case at this time.

