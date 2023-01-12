Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies

After investigation, the two adults in the home were taken into custody.
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant dies
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant dies(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people are behind bars in Mountain Home after the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive infant.

On January 5th. the Mountain Home P.D. and Elmore County ambulance responded to a residence for a report of an unresponsive infant.

After efforts were made to resuscitate the infant, the baby was transported to a local hospital and declared deceased.

After investigation, the two adults in the home were taken into custody.

The case is ongoing, and the police department will not comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday
U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
Wednesday evening's online weather update {1/11/2023}
The Idaho House of Representatives (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Resort communities looking to have a stronger voice this legislative session