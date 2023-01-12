U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students is set to appear in court again on Thursday.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is accused of committing the crime on November 13th, at an off-campus home in Moscow.

He was arrested in late December in Pennsylvania, then transported back to Idaho on January 4th.

At Kohberger’s first court appearance on January 5th, police revealed an affidavit containing DNA evidence, cell phone data, and surveillance video used to link him to the murders.

Thursday’s hearing will be at 9 AM in Latah County, and will focus mainly on scheduling.

