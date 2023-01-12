U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday

Thursday’s hearing will be at 9 AM in Latah County, and will focus mainly on scheduling.
U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday
U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students is set to appear in court again on Thursday.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is accused of committing the crime on November 13th, at an off-campus home in Moscow.

He was arrested in late December in Pennsylvania, then transported back to Idaho on January 4th.

At Kohberger’s first court appearance on January 5th, police revealed an affidavit containing DNA evidence, cell phone data, and surveillance video used to link him to the murders.

Thursday’s hearing will be at 9 AM in Latah County, and will focus mainly on scheduling.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant dies
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
Wednesday evening's online weather update {1/11/2023}
The Idaho House of Representatives (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Resort communities looking to have a stronger voice this legislative session