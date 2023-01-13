BLM seeks public input for grant to replace boat ramp at Lud Drexler Park

SALMON FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is requesting public input regarding a potential grant to improve to one southern Idaho most popular recreation spots.

The grant request will seek more than $850,000 from the states Waterway’s Improvement Fund for improvements at the Lud Drexler Park at Salmon Falls Reservoir,

As part of the grant request process, public input is essential to prioritize these improvements for motorized boaters and anglers.

The BLM has recommended the replacement of the outdated boat ramp at Lud Drexler Park for several years. This $850,000 grant would provide the funds to achieve this goal. And would, in return, improve access to Salmon Falls Reservoir.

Public input regarding the proposed upgrades may be mailed to the BLM Burley Field Office, Attn: Dennis Thompson, 15 E. 200 South, Burley, Idaho 83318 , or e-mailed to dthomspon@blm.gov.

Please contact the BLM Burley Field Office at 208-677-6600 if you would like more information about the grant application.

Comments must be received by Jan. 27, 2023, which is the deadline for the submission of grant applications.

If the grant is awarded, the work is anticipated to take place in 2024.

