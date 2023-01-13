Palacio, Teena D.

GOODING—Teena D. (Simper) Palacio, 55, a Gooding resident, went home to her Father in Heaven on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She fought so hard and rallied, only to be taken from us far too soon.

Teena was a true example of living a life with family at the center. She set an amazing example of truly having one’s priorities in order. Every day she showed us what putting others in first looks like.

Her hobbies included being outdoors working with livestock, landscaping in her yard, playing cards, and helping with the local 4-H Club. An avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, she was a wealth of football knowledge, including who played where, and when they got traded. Wheel of Fortune should have given her a shot, because she often knew the answers well before the contestants did. Teena loved rodeo, she competed, supported the local kids, and watched her favorite cowboys on the Cowboy Channel as they traveled.

Teena is survived by: her husband of 26 years – Bill Palacio and her daughter – McKayla Palacio.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Gooding Basque Center.

A private family burial will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery on a later date.

Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest contributions in Teena’s memory to: Gooding Pro Rodeo Tough Enough to Wear Pink P.O. Box 1034 Glenns, Ferry, Idaho 83623 (Venmo@goodingtetwp).

The Palacio family would like to express their deepest appreciation and thanks to: Twin Falls Infusion Room – Nurses and Staff; Dr. Manning and Staff; Ginger Hanchett ~ (Hospice Nurse that took are of Teena at the end. She was Awesome); Mom ~ Jean Palacio (for all the many hours, meals, cookies and pitching in whenever and wherever you were needed, you have been our Rock); and to everyone who has helped us through the years of rough times. Thanks for standing beside us. You are all greatly appreciated.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.