Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Southern Idaho Ag Show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI Expo Center is the center of the region’s agricultural world this week as the Southern Idaho Ag show has taken over the venue to showcase farm equipment and materials.

“When you bring almost 50 vendors together and the agricultural community, it’s just a lot of fun. People can come out and see some wonderful equipment, it’s beautiful, breathtaking to look at,” said Mark Maier, Event Coordinator.

The big draw to the event is the massive amount of large farm equipment, but Maier says the less eye-catching booths can be even more impressive.

“We have a company right out of Jerome that rolls thousands and thousands of square feet of steel, and that steel is used for roofs, buildings, for the dairy industry, for the shop industry, they use them for aviation hangers, they use them for all sorts of things,” said Maier.

The event has been slow in ramping back up following the pandemic. With challenges related to supply shortages facing many manufacturers.

But Maier says 2023 has seen companies make strides towards normalcy.

“People have problems with inventory; well, we have one of our vendors that’s back this year, couldn’t be here last year: High Desert Bobcat, they’ve got their inventory caught up,” said Maier.

Aside from the equipment available at the show, Maier says the real secret sauce at the event is the networking possibilities -which can make all the difference in the business.

“It’s all about relationships in this business, you trust those vendors to take care of you in that industry. So many things are produced here, in these valleys and it takes the entire agricultural community to do so, and you have to have all the support and these vendors are that support,” added Maier.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.