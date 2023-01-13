S.C.C.A.P. looking to fill Board Member position in the Mini-Cassia region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho nonprofit is seeking a new member from the Mini-Cassia region to join its 18-person Board of Directors.

The South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) has been down one member of its board since their last member stepped down last year.

The nonprofit is responsible for helping low income and disadvantaged members of the Magic Valley through home and food insecurity.

There is no deadline to apply for the position, as CEO Ken Robinette and the board are taking their time to find the ideal fit.

“The right candidate is somebody who is very concerned about your community, involved with your community and has a focus on helping low income or economically disadvantaged households,” said Robinette.

Applications for the opportunity to participate on the Board of Directors may be obtained at 550 Washington St. S, Twin Falls or call Ken Robinette 1-800-627-1733 for more information.

Applications and letter of interest must be submitted to: SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531 or E-mailed to Ken@sccap-id.org.

The applicant needs to live, or work, in the Mini-Cassia area.

