University of Idaho murder suspect makes second appearance in court

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Byan Kohberger, the man charged with killing four college students was back in court Thursday morning.

The hearing, mostly procedural, but considered an important step as prosecutors push toward a trial.

One defense attorney watching the case says the circumstantial evidence, like Kohberger’s phone records, are a challenge for the state.

“He lived near this area, and he went to school near this area. just because he was in the vicinity, how long is the range for a cell phone to ping. so, there is all of the different avenues to undercut some of the forensic evidence,” said Misty Marris, a defense attorney not involved in the case,

Students are back on the University of Idaho campus this week, after being away on winter break.

Many relieved that there’s been an arrest, yet the lingering question-- why did this happen?

“Kohberger was going about his daily life. He was going to class, and he was interacting with people. All of these statements are going to help investigators hone in on the big question, what is the motive?,” said Marris.

But the eventual answer may bring little consolation to the families, still reeling from their loss.

The father of victim Madison Mogen saying he couldn’t get through the recently unsealed affidavit describing the crime scene.

“I just broke down and I just I just cried. I could only take so much of that, and I just cried, and I still haven’t read the rest of it,” said Ben Mogen.

Kohberger’s probable cause hearing set for June 26th, the judge ruling that he be held without bond until then.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.