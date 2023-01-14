108-year-old irrigation system to be replaced in Clover thanks, in part, to over $3 million in grant funding

CLOVER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Larry and Glenn Meyer’s Great-grandfather began a family legacy of farming in Southern Idaho back in 1915.

“Now our grandson is a part of it, anyway or beginning to be a part of it,” says Glenn Meyer, “so six generations.”

The Meyer’s aren’t the only thing still standing since early in the 20th Century, they still irrigate their farms with the same mainline pipe their great-grandfather did.

“It’s long overdue that we update our system,” says Larry Meyer.

When a 2′x6′ section of the mainline pipe burst in May of 2021, the Clover Irrigation and Pump Company decided it was time to make a change.

So, the pipe, which serves 73 stockholders and nearly 4,000 acres of farmland, is in the process of being replaced.

“Without it, the infrastructure is so decayed that it probably has about 10 years life left in it,” said Glenn Meyer, “then it would be over.”

Replacing the 7-mile stretch of pipe that brings water from the Twin Falls canal system out to their properties in Clover will be no small task.

But thanks in part to the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, grant funding will take a big chunk out of the $6 million price tag.

“That would cover us 50% on the total project,” says Larry Meyer, “that’s what we’re hoping.”

While the price tag is hefty, the board that oversees the water district voted unanimously to approve the project.

They say the alternative, which is riding out the current pipe’s lifespan, is unsustainable, likely lasting about another decade.

“At that time, you would be making a choice like they did with some of the desert land acts like Bell Rapids and just sell the water off and leave,” says Glenn Meyer. “Then, the land would go back to desert.”

The project, which has already begun along the east side of the district, will take between 3-5 years to complete, but the investment will pay dividends immediately.

“We should be able to save 25% of the water, which is that 4,000 acre/feet,” says Glenn Meyer, “and most of that is evaporation and transpiration into the ground.”

Every drop of water saved by projects like this is valuable for the Magic Valley as a whole, as the area continues to combat years of drought.

“The Magic Valley wouldn’t be here without that water,” says Jason Brown of the Twin Falls Canal Company. “We take the protection and the use and the conveyance of that water very seriously.”

The conservative projections show 4,000-acre feet of water saved each year.

Glenn Meyer says, “Everybody downstream benefits from that.”

