AAA Idaho: Staying on top of winterizing your home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In the midst of winter, it’s important for Idaho families to prepare their homes for the icy and cold days that are still to come.

Matthew Conde, the Public Information Officer for AAA Idaho, has some tips on how to winterize your home.

Conde says keeping your gutters clear will allow snow and icy to flow freely, otherwise water could get into your home.

Insulating exposed pipes and filling in exposed walls will prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.

Remove any heavy loads of snow and ice off your roof to keep it from coming into your gutters.

Have an emergency kit in your house if your power goes out. Conde says winterizing your home is taking a look at issues related to freezing and moisture.

“When you talk about winterizing your home you’re taking a close look at the issues related to freezing and moisture. So taking in a good evaluation of pipes and gutters and tree limbs and heat conditions and all the different things you can do to prevent a repair bill to maximize your heat,” said Conde.

Conde says preventing hefty repair bills and expensive insurance claims will help you save a lot of money in the long run.

