CSI filling up gym for basketball games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the last two College of Southern Idaho home basketball games, there have been over 2,800 people in attendance, according to CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate.

The CSI gym seats about 2,900 people, with some standing-room availability.

“We’ve always had the die-hards and the people in the bottom that keep the seats full, but now we’re seeing a lot of interest, and I think a lot of curiosity with newcomers coming in and filling the tops, the past few games have been just jam-packed,” Bate said.

Read Like an Eagle events have helped recent attendance, but success is also a big factor.

The No. 1 men’s basketball team is 20-0, while the No. 7 women are 18-2. Both teams haven’t lost on their home court this season.

As the population grows in the area and people move in, people are discovering the quality of CSI basketball.

“I think one of the comments is, ‘I had no idea!’ Bate said. Especially people moving into the area that may have been around junior colleges where they’ve been from, the phrase ‘I have no idea’ is something you can say about our college as a whole. ‘I had no idea that this good of a college was serving our community, and I had no idea that the teams are this good and playing at this level, and we’re hearing that, and fans are reinforcing that and coming back.”

The Golden Eagles have three home games in the next week, starting Saturday against Southern Nevada.

The women play at 1 p.m., and the men play at 3 p.m.

General admission adult tickets are $8. High school and middle school students are $5. Those 6 and under are free.

