CSI’s Merrill signs with Weber State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Brooke Merrill, the 2022 Region 18 Pitcher of the Year, will play at Weber State University next year.

Merrill signed with the Wildcats on Friday at the CSI. Merrill went 18-4 last season on the bump with 120 strikeouts and a 3.63 ERA.

Merrill is from North Ogden and grew up around the Weber State program. It hasn’t always been her goal to play so close to home, but now, it’s a reality.

“I don’t know that right out of high school that was my dream, but now because I’ve had an opportunity to go somewhere else and live on my own and stuff, I’m really excited to go back towards home,” Merrill said.

Brooke still has this spring to play at CSI and hopes to win conference Pitcher of the Year again and help her team back to the National Tournament.

Merrill wanted to thank her parents and especially her dad for always pushing her.

