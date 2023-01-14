Deadline approaching to apply for open CSI Board seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The deadline is approaching for applications to join the College of Southern Idaho’s Board of Trustees, filling a seat vacant from December 2022.

Representative Jack Nelsen left his seat in Zone 3 of the CSI board to head to his seat in the statehouse, meaning an opening became available to finish his term, which runs until November 2024.

The five-seat board oversees fiscal decisions and makes choices about the overall direction of the school.

The deadline to apply is Friday, January 20th, at which point the board will decide who is chosen.

“I think the trustees, they’re going to look for somebody who is community-minded and who’s interested in the College of Southern Idaho and the mission of educating students, that’s what we’re here to do. We’ve been blessed for many, many years with excellent board members from the community,” said Chris Bragg from the College of Southern Idaho.

Applicants for the position will need to reside within Zone 3, which is much of Jerome County.

Persons interested in applying for the open seat must submit a written letter to CSI Vice President of Administration Jeff Harmon addressing their reasons for seeking a seat on the Board and their qualifications to serve by January 20, 2023.

An additional interview process will be required of the one or more finalists selected by the trustees.

Employees of the College of Southern Idaho are not eligible to serve as trustees.

