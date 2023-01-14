Fit and Well Idaho: Sticking to your NYE resolutions

The recommended guideline for physical activity is to get 150 minutes of exercise per week.
Fit and Well Idaho: Sticking to your NYE resolutions
Fit and Well Idaho: Sticking to your NYE resolutions(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people may have set goals to be more active in the new year. And for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report we look at ways to keep that goal.

The recommended guideline for physical activity is to get 150 minutes of exercise per week.

Jameson Bastow with St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley says to start where you are, if you aren’t exercising at all right now, start with a walk around the block.

If you are getting a lot of cardio, but no weightlifting, that may be a good place to start.

Also, you can start by taking little walks throughout the day.

“I think um you know often employers are okay if you take a break every so many hours, so if you have that, you can set a reminder on your phone to be like, okay there in how many hours I’m going to take a 5-minute walk and just walk around,” said Dr. Jameson Bastow.

Walking is a great place to start for those who are looking to be more active, as it is low impact and has many health benefits.

