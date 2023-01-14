Gooding boys grab first conference win since 2021; prep basketball scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding boys basketball team picked up their first conference win since 2021 in a matchup with Buhl Friday night.

Gooding 49, Buhl 39

Bryce Patterson had 13 points for the Senators.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Minico 60, Twin Falls 41

Jerome 55, Wood River 43

Canyon Ridge 67, Burley 55

Valley 80, Camas County 74

“Great game!” said Valley Head Coach Brian Hardy. “The kind fans love, players give their all, and coaches lose their hair. Great competition, good offense, some defense, no quit from either team.”

Kyle Christensen led the Vikings with 21 points. Camas’ Troy Smith made six 3-pointers and had 26 points in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Murtaugh 52, Shoshone 31

Adysyn Stanger and Courtney Jensen had 16 points for the Red Devils.

