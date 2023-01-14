Overnight lane reductions next week on the Perrine Bridge

By Kristine Zand
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you happen to be traveling on the Perrine Bridge in the evening hours of early next week, expect delays.

Jessica Williams, the public information officer for the Idaho transportation Department says they will be replacing luminaire wiring for their overhead lights next Tuesday, the 17th.

There will be lane closures that evening.

Williams says to pay attention to the signs in the area and to slow down.

“If you do happen to be traveling next week at night, on the day that there is a closure, and you want to choose an alternate route - and you’re able to do so - we would encourage you to do that, but you can anticipate those closures,” said Williams.

The project is subject to change based on the weather, if it rains or snows heavily, they may have to reschedule...

