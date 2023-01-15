Bridal expo this weekend could save you money for your wedding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Wedding dresses are expensive, but there’s a bridal expo happening in Twin Falls this weekend that will have you out the door with money still in your purse.

Stacy Sommer, the owner of Dress Express has 775 dresses in stock for you to choose from this weekend.

The dresses come in sizes 00 to 32, and cost anywhere form $50 to $500.

Sommer said some new dresses can cost thousands of dollars with added expenses for fittings, and numerous trips to the shop.

However, she gives news brides the opportunity to find a dress within their budget, and be out the door the same day they find the dress of their dreams.

While some of here dresses are new, some are also donated which helps drive down the cost for some new customers

“Well not everyone can afford a fancy new dress so this gives brides a chance to come in try them on have that bridal experience without the cost involved it helps recycle the dresses you know there’s dresses that aren’t ending up in a landfill now they’re finding a second or third wedding,” Sommer said.

The sale is Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Twin Falls.

