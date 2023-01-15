Cabin Fever Day 2023 provides heaps of free or discounted fun for Southern Idaho families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around the Magic Valley Saturday businesses provided some much-needed relief from the boredom that can come with the colder months.

2023 Cabin Fever Day was celebrated across Southern Idaho with free or discounted activities for the whole family to enjoy.

There was skiing, bowhunting, swimming and much more.

At the Herrett Center families were welcomed for some star gazing through the observatory, reptile meet and greet and many more educational activities.

“I think it’s always a good idea to get kids out and to learn something and when they come to a museum there is some fun associated with that and that helps reinforce the learning,” says Herrett Center Director Joey Heck. “Kids don’t always know that they are learning, but they are.”

The Herrett Center encourages Southern Idaho residents to come to visit their museum for a wide range of activities including star gazing parties on the second Saturday of each month.

