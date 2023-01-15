Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Funds are being raised for a Cassia County Sheriff Deputy who suffered a stroke last weekend, and is currently hospitalized.

On Sunday, January 8th, Deputy Shelby Carr experienced a massive stroke. She was life-flighted to Portneuf Medical Center in serious to critical condition where she received emergency surgery to find the blood clot in her brain that caused the stroke.

Initially, she was unable to speak, but since then she has progressed. She is able to speak very little, and according to her mom she has been transferred out of the ICU. At this time, her left side is still unresponsive but her medical team believes movement will improve as swelling goes down. Shelby’s mom said she makes small improvements everyday

A GoFundMe page has been set up for her by Braeden Hill with a goal of 25,000, and there is also a donation account set up at First Federal for anyone who would like to donate. All funds will be used exclusively to help her family with medical costs and travel.

Carr has worked for the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office in Burley since October of 2021. She is also married with three young boys

