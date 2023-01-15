Pinecrest Academy holds groundbreaking ceremony

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Pinecrest Academy of Idaho is getting a new building, and on Saturday the school held groundbreaking ceremony with members of the community at their new location 568 Orchard Drive in Twin Falls.

Pinecrest Academy opened its doors at 209 5th Ave N in Twin Falls to students in August 2020, and it has become a staple in the community. The school currently serves families from over 10 different zip codes. Families are driving from Jerome and other surrounding communities to attend the school.

However, due to the demand for high quality education growing in the Magic Valley, school officials said they have outgrown their current facility. The new $13.8 million facility should be completed by the end of June, to fulfill all the schools needs.

The school is a tuition-free public charter school for grades K thru 8th, and it is expected to be home to roughly 450 students when classes begin in August.

Officials said it’s the only S.T.E.M based school in the region. S.TE.M stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

“This curriculum that we use, Pinecrest curriculum, it comes from top performing school in the nation so we hope that this will be one of the top schools in Idaho,” said Pinecrest Academy Board Member Alex Castaneda.

Additionally, the school principal said what also separates them for other schools is their smaller classroom sizes and hands on approach to teaching. The principal said their curriculum and approach to teaching will better prepare students for many of the in-demand careers that Idaho employers are looking to fill with a skilled workforce.

“Through doing the hands-on project-based assignments they actually have a thorough understanding of whatever topics that we’re covering for that period at this school,” said Pinecrest Academy Principal Andy Mirhaj. “That enables them to master those topics when they go to high school and beyond, college, they’re successful,”

At attendance at the event were Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce and State Rep. Lance Clow.

Pinecrest Academy is now enrolling K-8 students for the 2023-2024 school year. Open enrollment will begin January 3 – March 5, 2023. For more information, please visit www.pinecrestidaho.org or call (208) 944-2129.

