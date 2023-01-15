Pinecrest Academy host groundbreaking ceremony

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Pine Crest Academy of Idaho is getting a new building, and on Saturday the school held groundbreaking ceremony with members of the community.

School officials said they have outgrown their current facility, and the new $13.8 million dollar facility should be completed by the end of June, to fulfill all the schools needs.

The facility will be for grades K-8th to 8th. The school is a tuition-free public charter school, and is expected to be home to roughly 450 students when classes begin in August.

Officials said it’s the only S.T.E.M based school in the region. S.TE.M stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

“We’re stem based and that is what separates us and this curriculum that we use pine crest curriculum is it comes from top performers school in the nation so we hope that this will be one of the top schools in Idaho,” said Pine Academy Board Member Alex Castaneda

AdditionallY, the school principal said what separates them for other schools is their smaller classroom sixes and hands on approach to teaching.

The principal says their curriculum and approach to teaching will better prepare students for many of the in-demand careers that many Idaho employers are looking to fill with a skilled workforce.

“Through doing the hands-on project-based assignments they actually have a thorough understanding of whatever topics that we’re covering for that period at this school and that enables them to master those topics and when they go to high school and beyond college they’re successful,” said Pine Academy Pricipal Andy Mirhaj.

At attendance at the event were Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce and State Rep. Lance Clow.

