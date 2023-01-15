Sen. Linda Hartgen appointed to Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls Sen. Linda Hartgen is joining Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking and Rep. Lauren Necochea as legislators on the board of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

Here in Twin Falls the College of Southern Idaho is the first Designated Hispanic Serving Institution in the State of Idaho. Hartgen said she is looking forward to growing that relationship and others in the Magic Valley with the Hispanic community.

KMVT asked Hartgen if she would like to see Twin Falls and other communities in Idaho adopt Safe Community Resolutions, so individuals feel safe reporting crimes without fear of being detained.

“I really have not thought of that, but I do think that is an excellent idea. No one should ever feel not safe in reporting something that is happening to them,” said Sen. Hartgen. “Whether it’s being bullied, whatever. I think they should have an outlet to go tell someone without fear of being deported.”

The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is a state agency and is composed of nine board members: two are appointed by President Pro Tempore and two by the Speaker of the House. Five are public members from the Hispanic community appointed by the Governor.

