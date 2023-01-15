Sen. Linda Hartgen appointed to Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

Twin Falls Sen. Linda Hartgen is joining Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking and Rep. Lauren Necochea as...
Twin Falls Sen. Linda Hartgen is joining Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking and Rep. Lauren Necochea as legislators on the board of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs(Idaho Public Television)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls Sen. Linda Hartgen is joining Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking and Rep. Lauren Necochea as legislators on the board of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

Here in Twin Falls the College of Southern Idaho is the first Designated Hispanic Serving Institution in the State of Idaho. Hartgen said she is looking forward to growing that relationship and others in the Magic Valley with the Hispanic community.

College of Southern Idaho is the first designated Hispanic Serving Institution in the state

KMVT asked Hartgen if she would like to see Twin Falls and other communities in Idaho adopt Safe Community Resolutions, so individuals feel safe reporting crimes without fear of being detained.

“I really have not thought of that, but I do think that is an excellent idea. No one should ever feel not safe in reporting something that is happening to them,” said Sen. Hartgen. “Whether it’s being bullied, whatever. I think they should have an outlet to go tell someone without fear of being deported.”

The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is a state agency and is composed of nine board members: two are appointed by President Pro Tempore and two by the Speaker of the House. Five  are public members from the Hispanic community appointed by the Governor.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
Cabin Fever Day 2023
Cabin Fever Day 2023 provides heaps of free or discounted fun for Southern Idaho families
pinecrest academy
Pinecrest Academy holds groundbreaking ceremony
future bride
Wedding gowns are finding new life at Twin Falls bridal event