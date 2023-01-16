15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament brings fun to the Wood River Valley

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —People in Wood River Valley were finding ways to beat the Winter boredom this weekend, as the 15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament was held in Ketchum.

The event took place at Christina Potters Outdoor Ice Rink in Ketchum. It cost $100 per team, and under $15 per person to participate in the tournament, and this year they had 200 participants.

John Kearney, Director Of Recreation for the city of Ketchum said he is one of the people who helped launch the annual Winter Classic.

“We just wanted to make sure that we had a place you know for people that played hockey their whole lives to have an outdoor experience,” said Kearney. “I think it’s where a lot of people started playing, and it’s a great experience to be able to play ice hockey outside.”

Outside of the the tournament this weekend, the outdoor ice rink is free to the public the rest of the winter, with ice skates and other equipment for the the public to use free of charge.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.