15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament brings fun to the Wood River Valley

15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament brings fun to the Wood River Valley
By Kristine Zand
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:29 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —People in Wood River Valley were finding ways to beat the Winter boredom this weekend, as the 15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament was held in Ketchum.

The event took place at Christina Potters Outdoor Ice Rink in Ketchum. It cost $100 per team, and under $15 per person to participate in the tournament, and this year they had 200 participants.

John Kearney, Director Of Recreation for the city of Ketchum said he is one of the people who helped launch the annual Winter Classic.

“We just wanted to make sure that we had a place you know for people that played hockey their whole lives to have an outdoor experience,” said Kearney. “I think it’s where a lot of people started playing, and it’s a great experience to be able to play ice hockey outside.”

Outside of the the tournament this weekend, the outdoor ice rink is free to the public the rest of the winter, with ice skates and other equipment for the the public to use free of charge.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament brings fun to the Wood River Valley
15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament brings fun to the Wood River Valley
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
Sen. Linda Hartgen appointed to Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
Sen. Linda Hartgen appointed to Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
Pinecrest Academy holds groundbreaking ceremony for community
Pinecrest Academy holds groundbreaking ceremony