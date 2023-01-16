CSI athletics begin partnership with Jae Foundation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new, local foundation is hoping to make an impact on the mental health of residents of Southern Idaho. On Saturday, the Jae Foundation began a partnership with the College of Southern Idaho athletic program.

During the Golden Eagles games against CSN, coaching staffs for the Eagles wore the trademark Jae boots, which serve as a reminder to offer those around you a ‘boot check.’

The idea behind the Jae Foundation is to consistently check in on the well-being of your friends, family and loved ones.

Jason Vickrey, who is the founder of the foundation, believes these ‘boot checks’ could help save the lives of those you love.

For the CSI coaching staff, the partnership couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I know this community is hurting right now,” said Women’s Head Coach Randy Rogers. “You know, we feel for the family of a Twin Falls boy. If we can help anybody by this cause, it’s great and I’m glad I got the chance to be a little piece of this.”

Speaking with men’s head coach Jeff Reinert about the boot check idea, he got quite vulnerable talking about a student-athlete he coached in his first season as a coach...

Reinert said the young man, without any warning signs, decided to take his own life.

“You know it was devastating,” Reinert said. “I was a young coach, I didn’t know what to look for, he was a straight-a student, and I missed it. So, when Jason brought this up it was like, ‘oh man, that’s us.’ Every one of us needs to be aware of that and look out for other and call our loved ones and our friends and tell them how much we care about them.”

At the game coaches and members of the Jae Foundation offered a challenge.

Pick up the phone and call someone you love and check in on them, remind them that they are valuable, cared for and loved.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.