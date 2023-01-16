Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident

KIFI
KIFI(Credit: MGN)
By Travis Richards
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-On Friday evening, dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.

Fremont County Sheriff Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old male from Arizona, laying on the ground next to the silo. His left leg had been amputated from the accident just below the hip.

The patient was awake and conscious on first responder arrival. A tourniquet was put in place. Madison county ALS arrived on scene and took over patient care.South Fremont Fire arrived on scene to assist as well. The patient was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via Madison paramedics.

Names are not being released for patient and family privacy during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

Twin Falls Sen. Linda Hartgen is joining Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking and Rep. Lauren Necochea as...
Sen. Linda Hartgen appointed to Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
Cabin Fever Day 2023
Cabin Fever Day 2023 provides heaps of free or discounted fun for Southern Idaho families
pinecrest academy
Pinecrest Academy holds groundbreaking ceremony