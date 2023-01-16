Gooding School District canceled all classes Monday due to online threat, juvenile now facing charges

The principal at Gooding Middle School was tipped off by the local police department of the threat of a school shooting on social media.
By Joey Martin
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local school district canceled all classes Monday morning after a threat of a shooting was received late Sunday night.

According to the Superintendent for the Gooding School District, late Sunday night the Gooding Middle School principal was tipped off by the local police department of the threat of a school shooting on social media.

The principal immediately contacted the school district, and it was decided (out of a high level of caution) to cancel all classes in the district.

The closure involved all three schools in the district; the high school, middle school, and the elementary school.

Superintendent Spencer Larsen says canceling all classes on Monday was the most logical step, until police can conduct a proper investigation.

“I felt it was the best decision, with the information that I had… and I’d make that same decision again,” said Superintendent Larsen. “Hopefully we’ll get the all-clear from our police department and we can be back tomorrow. I would (will) reach out to our police department and hopefully get a police presence tomorrow (Tuesday) as well, if we are in school.”

The Gooding Police Department say they have investigated the threat, and the matter has been resolved and a juvenile will be referred to the Prosecutors office.

Along with the actual threat, the police department say a screenshot was being widely shared within the community that was posted online from an incident in Buhl Last year. The department would like to remind people the dangers of spreading false or inaccurate information on social media.

Superintendent Larsen says the district will contact parents and students via their ‘calling and information system’ as soon as a decision is made if class will take place on Tuesday. But it is expected that school will be back in session on Tuesday.

Following the school district, the Gooding Recreation District also canceled all afterschool events on Monday.

