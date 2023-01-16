New tech at North Canyon Medical Center is changing the game for spinal surgery

The Surgical Spine Unit at North Canyon prides itself on the quality of care they offer their patients.
By Joey Martin
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Canyon Medical Center is taking big strides in patient care.

And now, the small hospital has a new piece of state-of-the-art surgical equipment to add to their resume.

Now, thanks to a multi million-dollar investment, the time patients spend in the operating room has dramatically decreased.

Dr. David Verst tells KMVT that their new piece of equipment will take a 3-hour surgery and reduce that time to about 45 minutes.

This is all thanks to a ‘robotic spinal surgery navigation system’ called Excelsius GPS, produced by Golbus Medical.

Now, Dr. Verst – along with this technology - can more accurately perform very complex and precise operations.

“What I’m doing is programing the robot prior to the operation, I like to tell patients that once I do the pre-operative planning, the operation is nearly done… all we have to do is execute it.” said Dr. Verst “The robot is actually a guidance system that allows for the placement, particularly of hardware screws, so that they can be in precise locations without having complications.”

There are only 45 medical robots like this in operation around the country and North Canyon says they are extremely grateful to be one of those 45.

