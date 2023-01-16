Prosecutors say that have “sufficient evidence” against Lori Vallow-Daybell

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell grows closer, prosecutors say they plan to present quote, “sufficient evidence” of her crimes.

According to prosecutors, the evidence will show Vallow-Daybell participated in the killings of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. And also intended for her children, as well as her husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, to die.

Earlier this month, Vallow-Daybell filed a notice stating that she was in her apartment when her children died. And the children were at her brother’s apartment in the same complex.

Vallow-Daybell also claims she was in Hawaii at the time of Tammy’s death.

The trial for her, and her husband Chad Daybell, is set for April 3rd.

