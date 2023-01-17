Foster families are in high need across the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are currently around 200 children in the foster care system in this area of the state, and the state is looking for more people to become foster parents.

“We need foster parents to provide that temporary care, and help the child navigate the emotions of being removed from that family, while the department helps the family take care of the situations that brought the kids and the family into care,” said Susan Baca, the coordinator for Region 5.

Becoming a foster parent is a process though, as it requires an application, background check, references, and 24 hours of training.

There is support along the way as well as financial support.

“We do background checks and references to determine that people coming in to foster care have the best interest of children in mind, and then we do the training to give them the skills that they need,” said Baca.

Elizabeth Dorpat has been a foster parent for years and says her family has learned so much through their journey with foster care.

“The biggest surprise for me and my husband was the compassion we felt for their families, and their parents, and seeing where these children come from,” said Elizabeth Dorpat, a foster parent.

Dorpat says their choice to foster has positively impacted her biological children as well.

“This has totally changed our family dynamic in the best way, I see my children having eyes for others in the community, I see them not being afraid to step into situations where people are different than them,” said Dorpat.

For more information on becoming a foster parent, visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.