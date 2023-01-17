Gov. Little discusses Idaho Fist plan at the College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Governor Brad Little is promoting his Idaho First plan across the state and on Monday morning, he talked about his plan at the College of Southern Idaho. The Governor introduced his budget priorities during his State of the State Address last week.

His Idaho First plan in part prioritizes education with $330 million set aside for K12 public schools, to in part help strengthen teacher pay.

Additionally, his plan invests $80 million to provide $8,500 scholarships starting next year to graduating high school students to attend an Idaho university, community college, or career technical schools.

Some Idaho lawmakers are promoting school choice legislation this session, that would provide educational saving accounts to families so they can take public funds to the school of their choice, including private and religious schools.

KMVT asked Governor Little if he is worried about the proposed legislation impacting his Idaho First plan. He said in part, people are trying to bring other states’ educational ideas to Idaho, and they don’t fit.

“Right here in the Magic Valley we have a robust charter school system. In fact , if you don’t like the school you are going to, you can go somewhere else,” said Little. " These other states you are locked into your neighborhood. If you have a bad school in that neighborhood you can’t do anything.”

As part of his Idaho First plan, the Governor is proposing to invest $30 million in the state’s Empowering Parents grants. The grants help families take charge of educational expenses for their children, but the money can not be used to pay for private school tuition.

