Mountain Rides is discontinuing bus service to Twin Falls

Mountain Rides Electric buses hit the roads in the Wood River Valley
Mountain Rides Electric buses hit the roads in the Wood River Valley(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In a Facebook post Mountain Rides announced it is discontinuing its three-day-a-week NEMT bus service between Sun Valley and Twin Falls, starting Monday, Jan.16, 2023, for an indeterminate period.

In the post, the transportation provider said the repercussions of a tight labor market have had a major impact on Mountain Rides, and despite diligent recruiting efforts, the organization has been unable to fill its roster of drivers. As a result, Mountain Rides finds it extremely difficult to maintain current service levels.

After deliberating and weighing their options, Mountain Rides came to the conclusion, “that curtailing its non-emergency medical transportation services is its best course of action”.

In the Spring of 2021, Mountain Rides expanded its service to Twin Falls to benefit the Wood River Valley’s elderly population and those needing help getting to and from medical appointments. Mountain Rides applied and received a $30,000 grant from the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center to start the pilot program, and then in July of 2021, a $120,000 grant awards from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, Spur Foundation, and the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Health Improvement Fund, Mountain Rides was able to extend the pilot program.

Mountain Rides expanding service to Twin Falls in April
Facebook post
Facebook post(KMVT)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Monday evening's online weather update {1/16/2023}
Prosecutors say that have “sufficient evidence” against Lori Vallow-Daybell
Prosecutors say that have “sufficient evidence” against Lori Vallow-Daybell
New tech at North Canyon Medical Center is changing the game for spinal surgery
New tech at North Canyon Medical Center is changing the game for spinal surgery
Gooding School District canceled all classes Monday due to online threat
Gooding School District canceled all classes Monday due to online threat, juvenile now facing charges