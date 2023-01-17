Mountain Rides is discontinuing bus service to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In a Facebook post Mountain Rides announced it is discontinuing its three-day-a-week NEMT bus service between Sun Valley and Twin Falls, starting Monday, Jan.16, 2023, for an indeterminate period.

In the post, the transportation provider said the repercussions of a tight labor market have had a major impact on Mountain Rides, and despite diligent recruiting efforts, the organization has been unable to fill its roster of drivers. As a result, Mountain Rides finds it extremely difficult to maintain current service levels.

After deliberating and weighing their options, Mountain Rides came to the conclusion, “that curtailing its non-emergency medical transportation services is its best course of action”.

In the Spring of 2021, Mountain Rides expanded its service to Twin Falls to benefit the Wood River Valley’s elderly population and those needing help getting to and from medical appointments. Mountain Rides applied and received a $30,000 grant from the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center to start the pilot program, and then in July of 2021, a $120,000 grant awards from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, Spur Foundation, and the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Health Improvement Fund, Mountain Rides was able to extend the pilot program.

Facebook post (KMVT)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.