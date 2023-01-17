Mountain Rides Sun Valley - Twin Falls route discontinued due to staffing shortage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mountain Rides announced it is suspending its three-day-a-week bus service between Sun Valley and Twin Falls, for an indeterminate period of time

The executive director for Mountain Rides says staffing shortages are the root cause of their problem.

More specifically, just a plain lack of applicants.

The executive director says in the last six months, they have been able to hire three drivers. All of which have now left for higher paying jobs.

Additionally, they have had a hard time finding local drivers due the high cost of living in the Wood River Valley.

Mountain Rides offers new drivers a starting pay of over $21 an hour, with full-time hours.

“We have a couple of drivers in their last stages of training. I would say we are optimistic we are going to weather this and come out the other side. with a full roster of drivers that enable us to provide the service as planned,” said Wally Morgus, Ex. Director of Mountain Rides.

In addition, the executive director says part of their reason for suspending the Twin Falls route was because it was non- emergency medical transport, and the route was not highly used by riders.

It averaged around 35 individual round-trip riders a month in 2022.

