New building coming to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

The previous buildings were old and were in need of an upgrade for a while.
New fair building to be built.
New fair building to be built.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds is getting an upgrade, and the work has already begun.

The produce building, flower and arts building, as well as the photography building have been torn down to make way for a brand new 11,000 square foot building, which will combine all of the displays.

The previous buildings were old and were in need of an upgrade for a while. But thanks to a generous donation from a couple who recently passed away, as well as fair funds and fair foundation funds, they are going to make the new building a reality.

“The old building, the foundation was cracking on and it was really a single use facility, and the further we go along the more we need to have multi use facility on the fairgrounds,” said John Pitz, the fair manager.

Pitz says construction should begin in the beginning of March, and will be complete by the fair.

