Police: Man stops car in middle of highway, eats Taco Bell

Police said a man who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway was eating Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By Ken Baker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio police arrested a man early Friday morning after they said he stopped in the middle of a highway to eat tacos.

The video shows the man, who Cincinnati police identified as 53-year-old Gregory Powell, as he leaves his car in the center lane of Interstate 75 and heads for the highway’s shoulder. WXIX reports he stayed there for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

Responding officers said they found Powell eating food from Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol.

When they asked why he stopped, officers said Powell told them he was worried for his daughter.

Authorities said he now faces a DUI charge.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Mountain Rides Electric buses hit the roads in the Wood River Valley
Mountain Rides is discontinuing bus service to Twin Falls
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland
Monday evening's online weather update {1/16/2023}
Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge