Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

40 year old Angela Dawn Gwin was last seen Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.

