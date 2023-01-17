Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman

40 year old Angela Dawn Gwin was last seen Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID.
Angela Dawn Gwin
Angela Dawn Gwin(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.

