Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
40 year old Angela Dawn Gwin was last seen Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.
