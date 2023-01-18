American Red Cross is seeking volunteers in the Gem State

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is looking for additional volunteers for their Disaster Preparedness Team across Idaho.

Each year the Red Cross, and its volunteers, help more than 750 people in the Gem State following disasters like fires and floods, as well as training communities to be better prepared for challenges that come with natural disasters.

About 90% of the Red Cross workers are a part of the volunteer force and opportunities range across all levels of volunteer demand.

“There are all kinds of opportunities out there. You can volunteer for a few hours a month or there are volunteer opportunities for 40 hours a week, just depending on what your interest and availability is like,” said Matthew Ochsner from the American Red Cross.

Currently, the Red Cross is looking for people to volunteer for immediate disaster action teams, preparedness volunteers and service to the armed forces caseworkers.

Training is available for all positions.

For more information on what each of these positions involve, Click Here.

