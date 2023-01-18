Catch my Breath program visits Cassia County to teach children the dangers of vaping

The South Central Public Health District’s brings this program to elementary schools all over the Magic Valley and into the Wood River Valley.
The Catch my Breath Program.
The Catch my Breath Program.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District is partnering with the South Central Public Health District to raise awareness on the dangers of vaping.

Through the program, Catch my Breath, the South Central Public Health District visits the 5th and 6th graders in Cassia County and educates them on what substance use can do to their developing brains.

They bring a blow up brain that depicts what your brain can look like after using substances.

Erin Richardson says it is important to teach the kids at a young age, before they have a chance to try drugs.

“We go over well what happens if you are using substances or if you are vaping, it also demonstrates blood clots, brain traumas, dying parts of the brain, that kind of thing,” said Richardson.

