Close conjunction of Venus and Saturn to happen this Sunday, CSI Herrett Center offering a free viewing opportunity

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Sunday, the planets Venus and Saturn will snuggle in the sky, appearing close enough to be seen through the same telescope.

Chris Anderson, the Centennial Observatory Coordinator for the CSI Herrett Center, says this hasn’t happened in years.

The conjunction will take place between 5 pm and 6 pm and all ages are welcome to attend.

And the best part…? The event is free to the public.

Anderson recommends for kids under six, to practice at home using a toilet paper tube.

He says after the sun sets, Venus and Saturn will be too low to look at, so he recommends you come at 5pm.

“It turns out that Venus and Saturn, this coming Sunday night, will get so close together that you can hide them behind your pinky at arm’s length - that also means they are close enough together you can see them simultaneously in the eye piece of a telescope,” said Anderson. “So, we’re going to offer folks the opportunity to see that particular thing this Sunday from 5-6 pm at the observatory.”

Anderson is throwing another viewing party on Monday, January 30th, between 9 and 10:45pm. that event is called ‘The Moon and Mars Conjunction’.

For more information on all upcoming events and shows at the Herrett Center, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.