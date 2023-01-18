Former Kimberly football coach will now lead Jerome

This upcoming fall, Rich Bishop will roam the sidelines at his alma mater as the head football coach
This upcoming fall, Rich Bishop will roam the sidelines at his alma mater as the head football coach
This upcoming fall, Rich Bishop will roam the sidelines at his alma mater as the head football coach
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rich Bishop will be the next head football coach at Jerome High School.

Bishop is a 1992 graduate of Jerome High School.

“It’s a pretty cool deal, you don’t always have that opportunity, to be honest, after where I was at for so long, I didn’t think I would probably get that opportunity, but the way it’s come about and worked out, it’s just kind of meant to be,” Bishop said.

Bishop recently was the Head Coach at Kimberly High School.

At Kimberly, he spent nine years in charge, leading the Bulldogs to multiple state semifinals before resigning before this past season. Overall, He spent 24 years at the school.

The former Tiger was on staff this past season at Jerome under Sid Gambles, who stepped down in December.

Bishop thanked coach Gambles for the opportunity to be back at his alma mater, and knows the year as an assistant helped light the fire again

“It really allowed me to probably rejuvenate a little bit, kind of get that passion back in,” said Bishop. “Sometimes being a head coach can drain a little bit out of you, but it made me realize I still want to keep doing this.”

Athletic Director Scott Burton says the experience Bishop has, as well as being an alum, made the decision simple.

The hire is pending school board approval.

