Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over food allergen concerns

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”(Hy-Vee)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of Hy-Vee pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”

An ingredient used in the Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners gravy mix was not listed on the ingredients label, according to the supermarket chain.

The recalled entrees were produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, and distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Fast & Fresh locations and Dollar Fresh Markets.

  • UPC 0075450243772 - ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn - 11.6 oz (327 g)
  • UPC 0075450485394 - ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots - 25.5 oz (723 g)

Customers can throw the meals away or return them to a Hy-Vee location for a full refund.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions, according to Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee operates over 240 stores in eight states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant dies
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies

Latest News

American Red Cross is seeking volunteers in the Gem State
American Red Cross is seeking volunteers in the Gem State
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Close conjunction of Venus and Saturn to happen this Sunday, CSI Herrett Center offering a free...
Close conjunction of Venus and Saturn to happen this Sunday, CSI Herrett Center offering a free viewing opportunity
The Catch my Breath Program.
Catch my Breath program visits Cassia County to teach children the dangers of vaping