Raft River girls roll and Gooding grabs first conference win; prep basketball scores

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 3 Raft River girls basketball team proved their 1A DI ranking Tuesday night in a win at Castleford.

Raft River 84, Castleford 12

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Gooding 38, Buhl 32

Lighthouse Christian 43, Shoshone 23

Oakley 45, Murtaugh 38 F/OT

Filer 52, Kimberly 49

Carey 52, Valley 30

Dietrich 58, Camas County 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jerome 63, Burley 59

