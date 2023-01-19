BLM seeks public input on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project

BLM seeks public input on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the draft environmental impact statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

The project is a commercial-scale wind energy facility of up to 400 turbines proposed to be constructed on approximately 84,000 acres of Federal, State, and private land.

The proposed site will sit about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls in south-central Idaho.

The BLM says the public’s valuable input during development of the draft environmental impact statement helps them to identify two preferred alternatives that seek to balance clean energy production with a reduced potential for impacts to historic, cultural, Tribal and land-use values.

The BLM intends to hold both in-person and virtual public meetings during the comment period to share information and help the public and stakeholders make informed comments.

The locations, dates and times of these meetings will be announced on the project website at least 15 days prior to the first meeting.

The BLM will accept public comments through March 21, 2023.

Comments can be submitted the following ways:

  • The preferred way to comment is through the BLM’s ePlanning project site at https://bit.ly/3uu3BuV. Click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.”
  • Through e-mail to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.
  • Delivered by hand or U.S. Mail enclosed in an envelope labeled “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.

