City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is notifying residents because some might be seeing an unexpected charge on their utility account.

The city spokesman says the January utility statement for roughly 2,000 customers did not include a sanitation charge, due to a billing error.

The city has sent affected customers a second bill for the total amount due.

The city is apologizing for the inconvenience and does not anticipate this being a problem going forward.

“Also, it’s good to point out that anyone that is on auto bill pay or was going to pay on their following monthly statement, there is no late charges. This was a problem on our behalf,” said T.F. City Spokesperson, Josh Palmer.

Additionally, The City of Twin Falls is currently accepting applications to fill A vacancy on the City Planning and Zoning Commission.

The deadline to apply is January 31st.

