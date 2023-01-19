City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified

The city is apologizing for the inconvenience and does not anticipate this being a problem going forward.
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified(KMVT-NEWS)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is notifying residents because some might be seeing an unexpected charge on their utility account.

The city spokesman says the January utility statement for roughly 2,000 customers did not include a sanitation charge, due to a billing error.

The city has sent affected customers a second bill for the total amount due.

The city is apologizing for the inconvenience and does not anticipate this being a problem going forward.

“Also, it’s good to point out that anyone that is on auto bill pay or was going to pay on their following monthly statement, there is no late charges. This was a problem on our behalf,” said T.F. City Spokesperson, Josh Palmer.

Additionally, The City of Twin Falls is currently accepting applications to fill A vacancy on the City Planning and Zoning Commission.

The deadline to apply is January 31st.

For more information about the position, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant dies
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies

Latest News

Sources of Strength is giving students at T.F.H.S. the opportunity to address mental health...
Sources of Strength is giving students at T.F.H.S. the opportunity to address mental health concerns
Magic Valley Indoor RV Show kicks off Thursday inside the CSI Expo Center
Magic Valley Indoor RV Show kicks off Thursday inside the CSI Expo Center
Wednesday evening's online weather update {1/18/2023}
American Red Cross is seeking volunteers in the Gem State
American Red Cross is seeking volunteers in the Gem State