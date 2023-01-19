CSI’s Carpenter finding groove in conference play

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since the 2017-2018 season, there hasn’t been a men’s basketball player to wear the CSI jersey from the Magic Valley.

This season, though, the streak is over.

Minico grad Kasen Carpenter is on the roster and providing valuable minutes for the 21-0 Golden Eagles.

“Kasen stretches the floor, and so we encourage him, whenever he’s open, don’t think about it just shoot it,” said CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

“Every day he (Reinert) just tells me, ‘shoot the ball when you’re open’, he always says he never got told to shoot the ball, so he just said, ‘you’re lucky to have that expectation that if you are going to shoot it you are expected to make it’,” Carpenter said.

But it hasn’t been a walk in the park this season for the former Minico Spartan star. In non-conference play, Carpenter was just 14-50 (28%) from 3-point range.

“At the start, I was just getting a little of the rust off, I served a two-year mission and hadn’t really played at this level of play, so ever since conference play has started my confidence has grown a lot,” Carpenter said.

In eight conference games, Carpenter is 17-30 from beyond the arc, and just last week, he hit four triples in a big road game against Utah State-Eastern.

“He missed his first one, it was a tough game down there, he hits the next four straight, and then it just separates us right. I mean that ability to separate, those three’s when they happen back to back or three in a row, it really gives you separation, it’s such a weapon,” Reinert said.

It was the second time Carpenter hit four 3-pointer’s on the road this season.

“I was the same way at Minico too, in high school, I usually played better on the road, and I’m not really sure why, but hopefully, in the future, I’ll have some of my better games at home,” Carpenter said.

Maybe Carpenter will show off for the Magic Valley this week.

His Golden Eagles have home games against Community Christian (Thursday) and Colorado Northwestern (Saturday).

Whatever happens, Carpenter has the support of the community.

“It’s been so nice to be close to home and have so many local people come up to me and say they’ve seen me play in high school, and it’s just been awesome to just be in this community,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter is sixth on the team, averaging seven points a game.

