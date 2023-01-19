Lighthouse Christian goes on the road and edges Valley in battle of Top 5 teams

Micah Denny had 30 points in the win
Micah Denny had 30 points in the win
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 1A DI No. 2 Lighthouse Christian was down by as much as 9 in the second half against No. 3 Valley Wednesday night but used big shots from junior Micah Denny to grab a comeback victory.

(2) Lighthouse Christian 55, (3) Valley 52

Denny had 30 points in the Lions’ win. Hayato Yamada added 13 for Lighthouse Christian.

Valley’s Nathan Christensen had 21 points in the loss.

Lighthouse Christian is now 12-1 overall and 4-0 in Snake River Conference play. The Lions host Raft River Friday.

Valley falls to 10-2 overall and 3-1 in the Snake River Conference. The Vikings host Castleford Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home 49, Burley 28

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant dies
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies

Latest News

The Minico grad is averaging seven points a game for the 21-0 Golden Eagles
CSI’s Carpenter finding groove in conference play
Micah Denny had 30 points in the win
Lighthouse Christian goes on the road and edges Valley in battle of top 5 teams
Raft River girls roll and Gooding grabs first conference win; prep basketball scores
Raft River girls roll and Gooding grabs first conference win; prep basketball scores
This upcoming fall, Rich Bishop will roam the sidelines at his alma mater as the head football...
Former Kimberly football coach will now lead Jerome