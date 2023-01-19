Lighthouse Christian goes on the road and edges Valley in battle of top 5 teams

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 1A DI No. 2 Lighthouse Christian was down by as much as 9 in the second half against No. 3 Valley Wednesday night but used big shots from junior Micah Denny to grab a comeback victory.

(2) Lighthouse Christian 55, (3) Valley 52

Denny had 30 points in the Lions’ win. Hayato Yamada added 13 for Lighthouse Christian.

Valley’s Nathan Christensen had 21 points in the loss.

Lighthouse Christian is now 12-1 overall and 4-0 in Snake River Conference play. The Lions host Raft River Friday.

Valley falls to 10-2 overall and 3-1 in the Snake River Conference. The Vikings host Castleford Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home 49, Burley 28

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.