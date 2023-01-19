Magic Valley Indoor RV Show kicks off Thursday inside the CSI Expo Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Thursday, the 14th Annual Magic Valley Indoor RV Show is set to take over the CSI Expo Center in Twin Falls.

This year’s four-day event begins on Thursday and runs until Sunday.

You can expect to see the latest in RV’s available to purchase, pick one up and drive away happy.

Organizers like Shane Smith are eagerly waiting to showcase this year’s head-to-head brands from Avenger to Grey Wolf.

“It’s an awesome event, it’s a great place - we have a bounce house for the kids. We’ll have a lot of activities for the kids and giveaways, come in and enjoy it. That’s what we’re going to do,” said Smith.

The show runs Thursday through Saturday from 10 am until 8 pm - and then on Sunday from 10 am until 5 pm.

Admission and parking is free.

For more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.