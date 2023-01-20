2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:58 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified

Latest News

A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
Caught on camera: Man rescued from chimney
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash
President Biden visited storm-damaged California Thursday as the state recovers from a series...
Biden surveys California storm damage as cleanup continues