Biden administration investing $490 million to help fight wildfires in the west

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden administration is investing $490 million, earmarked for projects to reduce wildfire risks in seven Western states, including Idaho.

This funding stems from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

It’s geared towards clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, as officials struggle to contain fast-moving fires that are being made worse by climate change.

The announcement centers on the initial ten fire-prone landscape projects, that are funded and paid over the next five years.

Spokesperson Mitchell Landrieu spoke about the local areas impacted.

“In Idaho they got a bucket load of them there and they have them all over the country, as soon the president has through the secretary have kicked off about a half billion dollars announced last year to deal with about to deal with ten of these fire sheds, and today we’re announcing pretty much another half billion dollars and a bucket load of this money is going to Idaho,”

The money will make fire prevention more effective in areas such as the Craters of the Moon, Hagerman Fossil Beds, City of Rocks, as well as the Minidoka National Historic Site.

