Biden administration investing $490 million to help fight wildfires in the west

This funding stems from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Biden administration investing $490 million to help fight wildfires in the west
Biden administration investing $490 million to help fight wildfires in the west(Brittany Peterson | AP Photo/Brittany Peterson,File)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden administration is investing $490 million, earmarked for projects to reduce wildfire risks in seven Western states, including Idaho.

This funding stems from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

It’s geared towards clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, as officials struggle to contain fast-moving fires that are being made worse by climate change.

The announcement centers on the initial ten fire-prone landscape projects, that are funded and paid over the next five years.

Spokesperson Mitchell Landrieu spoke about the local areas impacted.

“In Idaho they got a bucket load of them there and they have them all over the country, as soon the president has through the secretary have kicked off about a half billion dollars announced last year to deal with about to deal with ten of these fire sheds, and today we’re announcing pretty much another half billion dollars and a bucket load of this money is going to Idaho,”

The money will make fire prevention more effective in areas such as the Craters of the Moon, Hagerman Fossil Beds, City of Rocks, as well as the Minidoka National Historic Site.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Bison Pipe
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Bison Pipe
Heavy snow causes power outage in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
Heavy snow causes power outage in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
Thursday evening's online weather update {1/19/2023}
Generic moose photo.
Ketchum woman injured following moose attack in her driveway