Buhl woman meets SIRCOMM dispatcher who she credits with saving her life

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A woman from Buhl is crediting a SIRCOMM dispatcher with saving her life.

Veronique Savary says that on December 5, she was out at her barn feeding her animals in Buhl.

She suddenly couldn’t breathe, and called 911 for help.

Because of her medical state, she couldn’t depict to the dispatcher where she lived.

The dispatcher stayed on the phone with her until the EMS personnel were able to get to her, he repeatedly said, ‘we are going to find you, just don’t hang up the phone.’

She was able to meet the dispatcher who took her call and thank him in person.

“Make a long story short, it turns out I had a heart attack, I have to give you a hug,” said Veronique Savary.

The dispatcher, Ethan Ross, says this is rare for someone to reach out and let them know how they are after the initial crisis is over.

“It’s special I think, talking other dispatchers, they say this doesn’t happen that often, and it just as nice to see the impact that we make,” said Ethan Ross, the dispatcher.

The manager of SIRCOMM says this is rare for a dispatcher to find out the ending to a call, and she wishes more people would let them know because they are often left wondering how the call ended.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.