CSI basketball teams continue winning ways easily with 72 and 61 point wins

Women top Community Christian 102-41, men win 118-44
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI men move to 22-0 and the women sit at 20-2.

On Thursday night, the Golden Eagles dominated the Community Christian College Saints at ICCU Court.

(2) CSI 118, CCC 44

Sam Phipps came off the bench and produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with 5 blocks. 7 other Golden Eagles joined him with double digits.

(7) CSI 102, CCC 41

Alyssa Christensen led all scorers with 15 points, Kennedy Eskleson and Kali Haizlip both had 10 apiece.

