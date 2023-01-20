CSI basketball teams continue winning ways easily with 72 and 61 point wins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI men move to 22-0 and the women sit at 20-2.

On Thursday night, the Golden Eagles dominated the Community Christian College Saints at ICCU Court.

(2) CSI 118, CCC 44

Sam Phipps came off the bench and produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with 5 blocks. 7 other Golden Eagles joined him with double digits.

(7) CSI 102, CCC 41

Alyssa Christensen led all scorers with 15 points, Kennedy Eskleson and Kali Haizlip both had 10 apiece.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.