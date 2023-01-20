Heavy snow causes power outage in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT lost power Thursday afternoon along with 100 other customers, after a powerline fell due to the heavy and wet snow.

At around 2:20 p.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to Evergreen Drive, just off Blue Lakes Boulevard.

A transformer blew, causing power to be cut off on the eastern side of Blue Lakes.

According to the fire department, a witness noticed a few sparks coming from the powerline, followed by three loud bursts.

That disruption caused a few of the lines to completely break free, falling to the ground.

The fire department closed off access to the area, while Idaho Power crews worked to restore power.

Power was returned to the area by 4:30 p.m., and it was determined to be caused by the weather conditions.

